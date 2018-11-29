Digital forensic lab to open at Eastern Kentucky University

Kentucky State Police and Eastern Kentucky University plan to announce the opening of a new digital forensics lab.
A joint statement says police and the school have partnered to open the new lab in Richmond at EKU's Memorial Science Building. It says it's meant to supplement the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch forensic lab in Frankfort. A ribbon cutting and open house are planned for Friday afternoon.
Officials said the satellite digital forensics laboratory will be used to process evidence more efficiently while also providing advanced educational opportunities to EKU students.
