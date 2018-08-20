FBI probes computer hacks in California House campaigns

This undated photo provided by David Min shows the then-candidate for the House of Representatives in California in the June 2018 California primary. The FBI has launched investigations after two Southern California Democratic House candidates were targeted by computer hackers. Laptops used by senior staffers for then-candidate Min in Orange County’s 45th Congressional District were found infected with malware in March 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press the FBI also is investigating a cyberattack on Hans Keirstead, who was a candidate in the 48th District. In both cases, it wasn’t clear who was responsible. (Min For Congress via AP) Min For Congress AP