Teachers get iPads to help with student reading literacy

North Carolina public school reading teachers in early grades will benefit from new technology to help them better monitor student literacy strengths and weaknesses.
State schools Superintendent Mark Johnson says the Department of Public Instruction has provided iPads to every reading teacher in kindergarten through third grade, delivering them in time for the start of classes. Johnson is highlighting the purchases Wednesday at an event in Salisbury.
Johnson's office says the devices cost $6 million, with funds coming from those previously unused from the state's Read to Achieve program, designed to have students reading at grade level by the end of third grade. Some districts who don't use iPads will receive other devices.
Johnson announced in March each K-3 reading teacher was getting $200 to purchase literacy materials.
