Navajo robotics team headed to international competition

A team of Navajo high school students from a remote town in southern Utah is building a robot to represent North America in an international robotics competition.
The group from Navajo Mountain High School will travel to Mexico City for the event beginning Aug. 14. They were invited to compete in the First Global Challenge, which will draw teams from 190 countries to create robots capable of feeding power plants and building environmentally efficient transmission networks.
Teacher Heather Anderson says the teenagers have worked all summer on the project, squeezing meetings between long drives to jobs far from their hometown tucked into red-rock and sage country on the Navajo Nation.
First Robotics Regional Director Chelsey Short says the team has been a strong contender for two years in statewide competitions.
