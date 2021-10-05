Arkansas fishing boat manufacturer to expand, add 50 jobs

A $4.2 million expansion at a northern Arkansas boat manufacturing operation is expected to add 50 jobs, officials announced Monday.

Vexus Boats said it would add 30% more square footage to its operation in Flippin, about 105 miles north of Little Rock near the Missouri border. The company makes fishing boats.

“Arkansans take pride in our state’s stunning scenery and its access to outdoor recreation, and we are excited to have a company like Vexus that exemplifies our passions and values here in the Natural State,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “These 50 additional jobs will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in Flippin.”