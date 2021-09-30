Business

Attempted carjacking attempt closes RDU parking deck

The Associated Press

MORRISVILLE, N.C.

A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was closed for about two hours Tuesday night while officials responded to a report of an attempted carjacking, the airport said.

The airport said in a statements that the parking deck was closed after law enforcement with the RDU Airport Authority responded to a call in the parking garage around 5 p.m., The News & Observer reported. During the search, passengers were told to stay inside the terminals, and travelers arriving at the airport were redirected to a nearby parking lot.

No one was injured, and no suspects were identified or detained, airport officials said. The garage reopened around 7 p.m., airport officials said.

