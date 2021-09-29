Diageo opens its first carbon neutral plant in Kentucky

Spirits producer Diageo has opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Kentucky.

The distillery at Lebanon in central Kentucky was designed and built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production, the company said.

By partnering with Inter-County Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Diageo said it will source a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, internal and external lighting and equipment.

"This is a significant step in our journey to create a low carbon future and be part of the solution to tackle the ongoing climate crisis,” Diageo executive Perry Jones said.

The distillery has the capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year — enough to fill 3.8 million 9-liter cases. It has begun distilling Bulleit Bourbon by using electrode boilers powered by 100% renewable electricity throughout the cooking, distillation and dry house processes, the company said.