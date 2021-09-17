Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .75 cent at $7.1075 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.75 cents at $5.2525 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .25 cent at $5.43 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 15.75 cents at $12.8150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.2277 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .62 cent at $1.5482 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.72 cents at $.8447 a pound.

