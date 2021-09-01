Midwest Economy: August state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for August:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas declined to 69.3 in August from 71.2 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.4, production or sales at 68.1, delivery lead time at 83.9, inventories at 53.7, and employment at 66.5. “Durable goods manufacturers in the state are expanding at a solid pace adding both jobs and hours worked, while Arkansas nondurable goods producers are experiencing more modest growth,” Goss said.

Iowa: The state's overall index climbed to 68.2 from 67.9 in July. Components of the overallindex were: new orders at 77.2, production, or sales, at 63.2, delivery lead time at 84.3, employment at 61.4, and inventories at 54.8. “Both durable goods and nondurable goods producers in the state are expanding at a solid pace. Metal products manufacturing and food producers are experiencing very healthy growth,” Goss said.

Kansas: The Kansas economic index for August declined to 70.4 from 73.3 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.5, production or sales at 71.2. delivery lead time at 84.4, employment at 67.1, and inventories at 55. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are advancing at a healthy pace. Nondurable goods producers are increasing the average hourly work week at a healthy pace,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The August index for Minnesota dropped to 71.1 from July’s 77.4. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 78.3, production or sales at 63.6, delivery lead time at 86.0, inventories at 58.7, and employment at 68.9. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the states are expanding at a healthy pace. Durable goods producers are increasing the average hourly work week at a healthy pace with medical equipment manufacturers leading the way,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri rose to 75.2 from 71.3 in July. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 76.6, production or sales at 65.5, delivery lead time at 94.1, inventories at 61.6, and employment at 78.1. “Nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are growing at a solid pace while Missouri durable goods producers are experiencing more modest growth. Computer and related producers in the state are expanding at a healthy pace,” Goss said.

Nebraska: The state's overall index for August dropped to 68.6 from 70.4 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.7, production or sales at 63.4, delivery lead time at 85.4, inventories at 57.3, and employment at 62.3. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are expanding at a solid pace with food processors leading the way,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The economic index for North Dakota fell to 63.6 from 74 in July. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 73.7, production or sales at 62.3, delivery lead time at 80.7, employment at 55.4, and inventories at 46.1. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are expanding at a healthy pace by expanding both employment and average hours worked,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index remained in positive territory in August even though it declined from July's 72.7. Components of the overall August index were: new orders at 74.3, production or sales at 71.4, delivery lead time at 83.6, inventories at 53.1, and employment at 59.3. “While expanding output at a solid pace, durable good manufacturers in the state are adding few jobs in the past several months while nondurable goods producers are expanding at a solid pace with food processors leading the way,” Goss said.

South Dakota: South Dakota's economic index declined to 67.3 in August from 72.5 in July. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 74.1, production or sales at 62.8, delivery lead time at 82.8, inventories at 51.2, and employment at 65.2. “Nondurable goods manufacturers in South Dakota are expanding at a healthy pace, while durable goods producers are experiencing a much more modest expansion,” Goss said.