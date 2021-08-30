Akoustis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.2 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.6 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Akoustis shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.