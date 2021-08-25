ScanSource: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $23.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $852.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $10.8 million, or 42 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

ScanSource shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.71, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.