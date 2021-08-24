Bridgford: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.64, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.