Business
Palo Alto: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported a loss of $119.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.60 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.
The security software maker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $498.9 million, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.26 billion.
For the current quarter ending in November, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.58. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.62.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.15 billion.
Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion.
Palo Alto shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $372.57, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.
