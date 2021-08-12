Business

Applications open for $50M in Kentucky broadband funds

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Applications for $50 million in federal funds allocated for projects that expand internet access to unserved communities in Kentucky are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Broadband providers should complete their applications and submit proposals by Oct. 25.

Earlier this year, Beshear and Kentucky's General Assembly agreed to allocate $300 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund portion of federal coronavirus relief money to expanding broadband. The first $50 million of the broadband deployment funds are available to award by April 2022.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Tracon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 3:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service