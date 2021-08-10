Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.2 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 61 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $819.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.

Vishay shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.