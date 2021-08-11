II-VI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

II-VI Inc. (IIVI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $82.3 million.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $808 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $297.6 million, or $2.37 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, II-VI expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $830 million for the fiscal first quarter.

II-VI shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.