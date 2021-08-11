Business

Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RADNOR, Pa.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its second quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 79% in the last 12 months.

