Business

WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.5 million.

WhiteHorse shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

SailPoint Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM

Business

Nautilus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM

Business

AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM

Business

Recro Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM

Business

FedNat Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM

Business

LA deputies shot in ambush sue ‘ghost gun’ kit maker

August 10, 2021 2:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service