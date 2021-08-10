Business

US Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ROSEMONT, Ill.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $55 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.66 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.84 billion.

US Foods shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
