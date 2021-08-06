Business

Mednax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla.

Mednax Inc. (MD) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $473 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456 million.

Mednax shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
