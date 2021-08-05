Post Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $54.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Post Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Post Holdings shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $99.32, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.