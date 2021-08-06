Adverum Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.41. A year ago, they were trading at $18.20.

