TrueCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period.

TrueCar shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.21, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

