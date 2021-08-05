Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $445 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.35 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sempra shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen roughly 5% in the last 12 months.