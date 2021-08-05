BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $25.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $673.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion.

BrightView shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.