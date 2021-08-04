Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.

Fate Therapeutics shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.