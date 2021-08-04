Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up .50 cent at $7.2650 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 5.25 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 1 cent at $4.48 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 15.25 cents at $14.0525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.2355 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.5882 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .75 cent at $1.0925 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Natural Health Trends: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 11:06 AM

Business

Lowndes County will split tax assessor and collector jobs

August 04, 2021 11:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service