Triumph Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $396.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.5 million.
Triumph Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 61 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.
Triumph Group shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.
