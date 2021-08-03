Business

CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $293,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period.

CECO shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:14 AM

Business

Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:12 AM

Business

Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:08 AM

Business

Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:08 AM

Business

Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:03 AM

Business

TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 7:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service