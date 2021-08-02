Univar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $153.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

Univar shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.63, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.