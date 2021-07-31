AP source: Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to 3-year extension

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night.

Chubb, who has developed into one of the NFL's best backs in three years, is guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package.

Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round from Georgia in 2018.

The 25-year-old has become the heart and soul of Cleveland's team while endearing himself to Browns fans with a no-nonsense running style and impeccable work ethic.

Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury. In 2019, he finished second in the league with 1,494 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 10 yards per carry in the fourth quarter last season.

With Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have one of the best 1-2 rushing tandems in the league.