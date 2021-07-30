Bloomin’ Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $82.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Bloomin' Brands expects its per-share earnings to be 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Bloomin' Brands shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.