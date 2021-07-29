Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $323,000.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

Patriot Transportation shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.95, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.