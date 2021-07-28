United States Lime: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.96.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

United States Lime shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $141.49, a rise of 55% in the last 12 months.