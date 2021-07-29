SP Plus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $275.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $141.2 million.

SP Plus shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.33, a rise of 93% in the last 12 months.