Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.3 million.

Carriage Services shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.50, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.