Donegal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $16.2 million.

The Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200.9 million.

Donegal shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.50, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.