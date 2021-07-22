Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 86 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Midland States Bancorp shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.77, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.