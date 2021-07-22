Bryn Mawr Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

The bank, based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

Bryn Mawr Bank shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.67, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.