Twitter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $65.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The short messaging service posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Twitter said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $821 million.

Twitter shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.57, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.