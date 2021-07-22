Snap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Thursday reported a loss of $151.7 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $982.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $838.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Snap said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion.

Snap shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63, more than doubling in the last 12 months.