American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.80 per share.

The world's largest airline posted revenue of $7.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.

American Airlines shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 87% in the last 12 months.