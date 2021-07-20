GE Appliances celebrates completion of expansion in Kentucky

GE Appliances celebrated the completion of a $60 million expansion that will create more than 245 full-time jobs at its sprawling operations in Kentucky's largest city.

The company said it added 4-door refrigerator production at Appliance Park in Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday joined GE Appliances executives to mark the completion of the expansion. The governor said the project reflects the company's "renewed commitment to our commonwealth, our people and our growing manufacturing industry.”

Company executives said the expansion enhances its ability to meet consumer demand and positions the company for long-term growth.

“Since 2016, GE Appliances has invested $1 billion in new products, technology and its U.S. operations, and created more than 2,000 new jobs, with close to 1,000 new jobs in Louisville,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances. “We are committed to growing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve customers faster and better."