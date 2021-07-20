ServisFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $50 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $112.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $104.3 million.

ServisFirst shares have climbed 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $65.32, an increase of 88% in the last 12 months.