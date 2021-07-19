Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7 cents at $7.0175 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9.25 cents at $5.5925 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 13 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 21.50 cents at $14.4525 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was fell 1.75 cents at $1.1950 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.23 cents at $1.5457 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .67 cent at $1.0460 a pound.