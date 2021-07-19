New Kentucky distillery celebrates its opening

One of Kentucky's newest distilleries has celebrated its opening in the state's largest city.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman attended the recent grand opening for Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville. The Black-owned distillery began production in 2020, with its first barrel of Brough Brothers bourbon filled in December.

The craft distillery produces one barrel per week, with production expected to ramp up to five to 10 barrels per week by the end of 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said.

The operation is now open to the public, with tours available by appointment.

The brand's bottle design features images highlighting Kentucky’s culture, including bourbon, basketball, boxing, horse racing and Louisville’s skyline.

Nearly 70 spirits facilities employ more than 5,100 people full-time in Kentucky, the governor's office said. Since the start of 2020, the industry has announced about 30 projects in Kentucky, totaling more than $500 million in new investment and nearly 500 projected jobs.