Amtrak ride from New Orleans to Chicago ends in Mississippi

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Amtrak stopped one of its passenger trains on a New Orleans to Chicago route and later terminated the route altogether in Mississippi, the rail service said.

The City of New Orleans Train 58 departed New Orleans Thursday and was stopped south of Jackson, Mississippi, due to a “vehicle crossing incident,” Amtrak said in an alert on its social media pages.

In a second alert sent later Thursday night, Amtrak said the train would terminate in Jackson due to the undisclosed incident.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Amtrak did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Friday.

