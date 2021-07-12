Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.0775 a bushel; July corn was up 16.50 cents at $6.3825 a bushel; Sep oats gained 11 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 4.75 cents at $14.1350 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .28 cent at $1.1940 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.5822 a pound; July lean hogs gained .95 cent at $1.1185 a pound.