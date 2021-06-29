Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 3 cents at $6.48 a bushel; July corn gained 36.25 cents at $6.8825 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 13.25 cents at $13.63 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .58 cent at $1.2142 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.75 cents at $1.5655 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.47 cents at 1.0627 a pound.