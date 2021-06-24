Synnex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $93.1 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $5.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.95 billion to $5.45 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Synnex shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $120.91, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.